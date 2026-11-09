Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran is ready for negotiations with the United States to end the state of “neither war nor peace.” Iran seeks dialogue based on mutual respect but will not yield to pressure, Anadolu Agency reports.

Tehran’s position

According to Pezeshkian, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei instructed officials to end the state of prolonged uncertainty. The president stressed that disputes should be resolved through negotiations rather than war if dialogue makes it possible to secure the country’s rights.

Pezeshkian also reiterated the position he expressed at the UN General Assembly: Iran is ready for negotiations based on justice and equal terms, but will not relinquish its rights under coercion.

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Tensions with the US

The statement came amid diplomatic efforts to settle tensions between Tehran and Washington following the US-Israeli military offensive against Iran, which began on February 28. In June, the two countries signed the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum with Pakistan’s mediation, but disagreements over its implementation and the renewed military tensions prevented a lasting settlement.

Separately, the president called for strengthening domestic production to increase the country’s resilience and self-sufficiency. He also advocated energy conservation and more efficient energy use to overcome economic and energy challenges.

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