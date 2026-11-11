In Tehran, the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian is preparing a budget scenario in case Iran’s oil revenues fall to zero due to sanctions and a maritime blockade. Al Jazeera reported this, citing Mohammad Ghasemi, deputy for planning and budget coordination at Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization.

In a budget directive dated November 3, the government outlined two possible scenarios. The first envisages the continuation of sanctions, the maritime blockade and current regional conditions. The second is based on easing financial and trade restrictions, including a substantial or complete lifting of the blockade.

Decline in oil exports

According to US media, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told G7 counterparts that the maritime blockade, strict sanctions and restrictions at Iran’s land borders could continue indefinitely. He later said that the Iranian economy “continues to collapse” and predicted that the situation would worsen within one to three months.

The US military claims that during the blockade it redirected 147 vessels and disabled five, as well as destroyed 10 Iranian oil tankers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ shadow fleet. The US Treasury Department said that Iran had not loaded oil onto vessels since August 25.

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At the end of October, analytics company Kpler estimated that Iran’s oil production in the preceding months had fallen below 2 million barrels per day. In January, the country produced 3.45 million barrels of crude oil per day, and in February, 3.59 million. Kpler also expected that revenues from sales of crude oil and condensate could be exhausted around mid-December due to payment delays by Chinese buyers.

Risks for the budget and population

Oil accounted for approximately one-third of planned state funding in Iran’s proposed budget for 2026–2027. Economist Isaac Saidian noted that a sharp decline in oil revenues would complicate the financing of current expenditures, the payment of salaries and pensions, the provision of essential goods and the maintenance of the national currency’s value.

According to Iran’s Statistical Center, annual inflation in the Iranian calendar month ending on October 22 reached nearly 89%. The government plans to focus on budget discipline, household support and tighter oversight of banks, as well as continue issuing electronic food coupons.

Saidian believes the authorities may revise public spending, tax exemptions and efforts to combat tax evasion, as well as resort to issuing bonds and selling some non-essential state assets. At the same time, he warned that cuts in spending on salaries, pensions or social support would deepen poverty.

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