Iran is preparing to resume crude oil exports, although the United States has stated its intention to tighten the naval blockade of Iranian ports. According to OilPrice, the United States imposed the blockade earlier this year in response to Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Ship-to-ship transfer

Bloomberg reported that a cargo of Iranian oil was transferred from a US-sanctioned Suezmax-class tanker to a medium-sized tanker not included on sanctions lists. The information was provided by the organization United Against Nuclear Iran and vessel-tracking service Kpler.

Reuters, citing TankerTrackers.com founder Samir Madani, also reported on a tanker that loaded oil from another vessel in the Persian Gulf.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement by US Central Command

US Central Command stated that vessels receiving cargo through a transfer from a vessel linked to Iran would be considered targets for action against blockade evasion, even if they do not enter Iranian ports. As Shipping Telegraph reports, such vessels may be stopped, boarded, rerouted, seized, or ordered to proceed to the Iranian port from which the cargo originated.

Idea of a convoy to China

Iranian media linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported on the idea of sending a convoy of oil tankers to China despite the US blockade. These publications suggested that the possibility of an Iranian response against targets in Persian Gulf states could deter the enforcement of US restrictions.

According to Kpler, Iran exported about 2 million barrels of oil and condensate per day in March, with almost all of this volume going to China. Since July, exports have stopped, while production has declined to 1.8 million barrels per day, approximately half of the pre-war level.

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