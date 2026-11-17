The foreign ministers of Iran and Oman discussed the security of maritime corridors for uninterrupted shipping and trade in the Strait of Hormuz area. OilPrice reports this, citing Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dialogue and negotiations

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also discussed restoring channels for dialogue and negotiations. Oman said these efforts are aimed at expanding understanding between the parties involved and preventing further escalation of the crisis and its consequences.

Oman has also played a mediating role in attempts to bring the United States and Iran into indirect negotiations mediated by some Middle Eastern countries, the publication notes.

Tanker incidents

The talks took place amid an increase in reports of attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks. According to the publication, October saw the highest number of reports of attacks on tankers in or near the strait since the war began in late February.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

For several days, Iran reported incidents involving vessels almost daily, which, Tehran claimed, had struck sea mines in corridors that the country’s authorities designated as unauthorized.

UKMTO reports

On Monday, the British maritime security agency UKMTO reported two separate incidents in the strait area. In one case, according to a company security officer’s report, a tanker leaving the Strait of Hormuz was hit by an unknown projectile, causing a fire in the engine room.

The second incident occurred seven nautical miles north of Oman’s Khasab. According to a third-party report, an attack on a tanker disabled the vessel and also caused a fire in the engine room. The crews of both vessels were reportedly unharmed.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in an interview with Al Jazeera that shipping in the Strait of Hormuz would not return to pre-war conditions. He also claimed that the rules in the strait should be determined by the two coastal states.

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