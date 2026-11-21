In Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran seeks a diplomatic end to the war with the United States, but before taking further steps wants to receive guarantees from Washington that its intentions regarding negotiations are serious. As The Japan Times reports, Iran and the United States continue to exchange messages through mediators.

Tehran's conditions

According to Araghchi, Iran is seeking an agreement that would guarantee there will be no new war. He also said that Tehran had discussed with mediators the form and nature of confidence-building measures.

The minister named the retention of the country's stockpile of highly enriched uranium as one of Iran's red lines. At the same time, Araghchi considers a fair resolution of the issue of nuclear materials possible, taking into account Iran's national interests and the country's needs.

Possible formulas for resolving the dispute between Tehran and Washington had previously been mentioned, including diluting the stockpile of highly enriched uranium under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency. According to the IAEA's assessment, at the time of Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, Iran had 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%. It is unknown what portion of this stockpile has remained.

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US response and Qatar's mediation

US President Donald Trump said at a press conference on Friday that Iran wants a deal, but does not want an agreement on terms acceptable to him.

The publication notes that the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, after which Tehran struck Israel and Persian Gulf states hosting US military bases. The conflict destabilized the Middle East, disrupted shipping, contributed to rising global energy prices, and drew in countries in the region.

On Tuesday, representatives of Qatar and Iran held a meeting intended to bring their positions closer and narrow the differences between proposals presented during the negotiations.

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