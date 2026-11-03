Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Ali Abdollahi said that the Iranian military is capable of striking opponents’ material and intangible assets. He also named five conditions that Tehran considers necessary for lasting security in the region, NDTV World reports.

Tehran’s conditions

Iran demands an end to military action on all fronts, primarily in Gaza and Lebanon. Tehran also rejects negotiations conducted under military pressure.

Other conditions include the lifting of all sanctions against Iran and the unfreezing of its frozen assets. Tehran also seeks compensation for damage caused by wars. Abdollahi said that Iran considers itself “a creditor, not a debtor.”

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In addition, Tehran demands recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and proposes replacing the US-led regional security system with the so-called Hormuz mechanism. Iran calls guarantees against a new military attack and the transfer of responsibility for security arrangements to regional states its fifth condition.

Statements by the parliament speaker

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Tehran had conveyed a “firm and rational” response to Washington. According to him, the United States must decide whether it wants to prevent a new war.

Ghalibaf also said that Iran has a high level of defense readiness and warned Washington against a new military operation. He said that Iran’s response to a new attack would be unpredictable and without geographical limitations.

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