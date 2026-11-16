Iran will not allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to access damaged nuclear facilities until the war in the Middle East ends and the United States meets Tehran’s conditions. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said this, France 24 reports.

Tehran’s conditions

In a late Sunday television interview, Gharibabadi said that the IAEA would not be granted access to the sites until Iran’s conditions are met and the war has definitively ended.

His statement came days after the IAEA called on Tehran to take steps to resume inspections. Inspections of nuclear facilities were suspended after Iran’s 12-day war with Israel last year, during which the United States also struck Iranian nuclear sites.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Access to damaged sites

IAEA inspectors visited the Bushehr nuclear power plant in September but were not granted access to other sites that had been bombed, including Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan.

Gharibabadi suggested that the agency’s request to inspect the damaged sites was likely intended to assess the effectiveness of U.S. weapons. According to France 24, efforts to end the war have so far yielded no significant results. Tehran, in particular, is demanding that Washington unfreeze Iranian assets and lift sanctions in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran blocked during the conflict.

Iranian officials have also said that talks on the country’s nuclear program could take place at a later stage.

Read us on