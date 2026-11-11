Iran will not allow any portion of enriched nuclear material to be taken out of the country, Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei said. He also warned that new US strikes on the Islamic Republic would have consequences.

As The Hindu reports, Rezaei made the statement on Lebanon's Iran-backed Al Mayadeen television channel. According to him, there are currently no negotiations between Tehran and Washington. He also said that in the event of new US attacks, Iran would strike American bases located far from its territory.

Tehran's position

Rezaei said Iran intends to use the enriched material itself, including for designing ships and submarines with nuclear power plants. According to him, Tehran informed Moscow that the material would remain in the country.

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In May, two senior Iranian sources said that Iran's supreme leader had ordered that uranium enriched to a level close to weapons grade not be sent abroad. Russia had previously proposed removing uranium from Iran as part of a potential deal to reduce US concerns, but noted that Tehran had to make the decision.

Uranium stockpiles and the US proposal

According to the IAEA's assessment, when Israel and the United States struck Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, Iran had 440.9 kg of uranium enriched to 60%. This is significantly higher than the level needed for civilian use. It is unknown what portion of these stockpiles remained after the attacks.

Israel, the United States and other Western countries have long accused Iran of seeking to create nuclear weapons, which Tehran denies. Washington stated that the nuclear issue should be part of the initial negotiations on ending the war between the United States and Iran. Last week, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran had conveyed to the United States through Qatar a proposal on the nuclear program that it was ready to discuss after Washington fulfilled seven Iranian demands.

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