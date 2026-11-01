Iran has not made an official decision to change its nuclear doctrine. This was stated by Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Rezaei, calls to revise the approach to the nuclear program came from part of the public and lawmakers after attacks on Iranian facilities. He linked these demands to the fact that Iran’s facilities were inspected by the International Atomic Energy Agency and had online monitoring cameras installed.

Letter through American intermediaries

Rezaei also said that Iran’s Foreign Ministry had received a new letter delivered through American intermediaries. According to him, the document underwent an initial review, but Tehran has not yet provided a response.

The official said that Iran’s seven conditions remain unchanged. At the same time, he explained that other demands have been added to them, bringing the total number to more than seven. After these conditions are fully met, Rezaei said, it will be possible at the second stage to discuss nuclear commitments and the country’s continued membership in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, provided Iran’s nuclear rights are recognized.

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Negotiations and the Strait of Hormuz

Rezaei claimed that more than two decades of IAEA inspections, documents and reports demonstrate the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities. He also said that Tehran’s conditions include the management of a joint corridor in the Strait of Hormuz, and that vessel traffic must take place under Iran’s supervision.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, wrote that US Vice President J.D. Vance, on the instructions of President Donald Trump, conveyed a message to Rezaei to resume peace negotiations. Trump denied this, saying that Vance’s role was limited to facilitating the supply of necessary medical goods to Iran.

Qatar and Pakistan are seeking to resume negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Progress was reported in indirect contacts in Doha concerning Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions and shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz. On June 18, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum on freedom of navigation in the strait, but its implementation stalled due to disagreements over security.

According to Anadolu Agency, the United States and Israel launched attacks against Iran on February 28. Iran responded by striking Israel and US facilities in the region, after which a ceasefire agreement was reached in April.

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