Iran has said that the country’s response to any new attack will be neither limited nor short-lived. Hassan Kashkavi, spokesperson for the parliamentary National Security Committee, said this in Tehran, Anadolu Agency reports.

Statement by the parliamentary committee

According to Kashkavi, the adversary may start a war, but Iran will end it. He said that the country has significantly developed its defensive and offensive capabilities and has reached “a certain level of deterrence.”

Kashkavi warned that even an attack lasting only several days would trigger an Iranian response extending beyond several days of counterstrikes. He also said that the adversary would face many surprises if it took action against Iran.

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Settlement negotiations

The spokesperson added that Iran considers itself still to be in a state of war. According to him, countries that allow Tehran’s adversaries to use their territory must pay compensation.

As the agency notes, the United States and Israel started a war against Iran on February 28, after which Tehran struck Israel and US military facilities in the region. In April, the parties reached a ceasefire. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the war, but efforts toward a final settlement stalled over disagreements regarding freedom of navigation and security in the Strait of Hormuz.

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