Iran said that even limited military action against the country would trigger a response several times larger. Anadolu Agency reports this, citing Iran’s Fars agency.

Statement by the Revolutionary Guards Corps

Hossein Mohebbi, a spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, described the hostile rhetoric as primarily intended for the media. According to him, those making threats are unable under the current circumstances to conduct an effective operation and achieve their objectives.

Mohebbi also said that repeating previous military actions would end in defeat. He said that even a limited step by the adversary would trigger an Iranian response several times larger, given the armed forces’ readiness and the available operational plans.

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Statements by US officials

US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, who also serves as the US president’s special envoy for Syria and Iraq, said in an interview that Washington could strike Iran as early as this coming weekend. Excerpts from the interview circulated online on Friday.

US President Donald Trump, answering journalists’ questions about Barrack’s remarks and possible strikes before the midterm elections on November 3, said he was unaware of such a possibility. Some US media outlets also reported that the United States and Israel had developed plans for strikes on Iran after the elections.

According to Anadolu Agency, the US and Israeli war against Iran, which began after the February strikes, remains unresolved despite a ceasefire and a memorandum on finalizing a peace agreement. The agency notes that disagreements over shipping in the Strait of Hormuz remain the main reason.

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