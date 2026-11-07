Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said that the United States would face a “devastating response” if it started a war. He wrote this on the social network X, Anadolu Agency reports.

Mohsen Rezaei’s statement

In his post, Rezaei wrote: “You lost the war and the elections.” He also mentioned J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and the commander of the US Central Command.

The Iranian official specifically claimed that Vance had allegedly admitted defeat and that Rubio was “heading for the exit.” Rezaei made these claims after the US midterm elections.

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US midterm elections

“So exactly to whom in Washington should we deliver this message? Start a war — and you will face a devastating response,” Rezaei wrote.

According to the agency, in the November 3 elections, the Democratic Party gained control of the US House of Representatives and Senate. As a result, President Donald Trump’s Republican Party lost its majority in both chambers of Congress.

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