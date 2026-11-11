Iran threatens strikes on US bases in Europe — Polsat News

Iran has threatened to strike US military bases in Europe if the United States uses them to bomb Iran. Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran’s security services, stated this in an interview with the Lebanese television channel Al-Majadin, Polsat News reports.

Condition for strikes

According to Rezaei, Iran will attack bases from which US aircraft take off to strike the country, including if such facilities are located in European states or other remote regions.

He also said that the most remote US military facilities, including those that Iran has not attacked before, could come under attack. Rezaei added that Iran could also strike some islands whose residents believe they are beyond the reach of Iranian missiles. He provided no details of this threat.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Formal ceasefire

According to the outlet, a formal ceasefire has been in effect since mid-June in the war that Israel and the United States launched against Iran on February 28. The most intense phase of hostilities ended in April.

In response to attacks on its military and industrial facilities, Iran shelled sites used by or linked to the United States in the Persian Gulf countries and Jordan. The authorities of Azerbaijan, Cyprus, and Turkey also accused Tehran of violating their airspace with Iranian missiles or drones.

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