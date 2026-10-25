Iranian authorities are expanding the Janfada campaign to a significant part of the country, under which civilian volunteers are trained to use weapons and other equipment to defend the government and its “revolutionary” values. The campaign, whose name translates as “those who sacrifice their lives,” was launched in late March, at the height of the war with the United States and Israel.

As Al Jazeera reports, representatives of the Basij paramilitary militia, which is part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as other state structures, are involved in recruiting men and women. The initiative is primarily aimed at young people, although people of all age groups can join.

Sites in public squares

Janfada-related events and weapons training have already been held in Tehran, Isfahan, Zanjan, Shiraz, Kerman, Mashhad, Bojnurd, Ahvaz and other cities. Ali Kowsari, the Basij deputy head for training, said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intends to use at least 14 major squares in Tehran as sites for training and equipping volunteers.

According to him, the organizers also plan to use between one and three squares in the capital of each of Iran’s 31 provinces. In Gilan province, a resident told the outlet that people at street sites are taught to load magazines with live ammunition, use pistols and assault rifles, and shoot.

In the city of Rasht on October 15, residents objected to the noise and the street closure during a nighttime pro-government gathering. Videos circulated on social media captured a clash that escalated into a fight; authorities did not comment on it. In Karaj, in Alborz province near Tehran, residents were warned of possible explosions and loud noises during Janfada training.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Claims about the number of participants

Iranian authorities said that 33 million people had registered on the campaign’s website, but provided no evidence to support this figure. At the same time, activists outside Iran who had previously gained access to the website’s source code claimed that fewer than four million people had registered. According to them, registration required only a phone number, without a national identification number.

Organizers say registered participants may be involved in future rescue operations, social services, media and financial support. Authorities also urged them to reduce consumption of fuel, electricity and other resources to ease the pressure of the U.S. war, the naval blockade and sanctions.

Human rights advocates’ criticism

Some Iranian human rights groups abroad described the armed mobilization as an intimidation campaign taking place several months after nationwide protests in January. Iranian authorities acknowledged that the protests had spread to more than 400 districts in all provinces, but called them an attempted coup organized by the United States and Israel. Tehran also rejected the findings of an independent UN mission, which said crimes against humanity had been committed during the suppression of the protests.

Special attention within Janfada is being given to children: Education Minister Alireza Kazemi said that the Basij is registering schoolchildren participating in the campaign and preparing new mobilization events and ceremonies involving them.

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