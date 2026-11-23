Iran summoned Qatar’s chargé d’affaires in Tehran to protest a joint statement by Qatar and Germany condemning Iran’s actions toward Qatar and other countries in the region. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran received the statement by Doha and Berlin “with surprise and regret” and rejected the accusations contained in it. According to him, Qatar’s representative was summoned in the ambassador’s absence and was formally informed of Iran’s protest over claims Tehran described as unfounded and unacceptable.

Tehran’s position

Baghaei called Qatar’s position unexpected and said Iran had struck only US bases on Qatari territory. He also said Doha’s decision to issue a joint statement with Germany requires an explanation.

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Commenting on Berlin’s position, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Germany had lost the independence and consistency of its foreign policy. He also accused Berlin of seeking to legitimize what he described as US and Israeli actions against Iran.

Qatar and Germany’s joint statement

Qatar and Germany issued a joint statement on November 22 following the official visit of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Germany, which took place on November 20–21. In the document, the sides strongly condemned Iranian attacks on Qatar and other states in the region, calling them a gross violation of sovereignty, territorial integrity, international law and the UN Charter.

Doha and Berlin also condemned attacks and threats against commercial shipping, rejected any actions obstructing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and called on Tehran to stop supporting and arming armed groups affiliated with it in the region. Qatar had previously stated in letters to the UN that attacks on its territory were illegal and also reported strikes on civilian, commercial and residential areas.

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