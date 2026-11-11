Iran has designated Argentina’s Navy and Air Force as terrorist organizations. This was stated by Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Response to Argentina’s decision

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the decision concerning Argentina’s Navy and Air Force was made on the basis of reciprocity. Tehran held the Argentine government responsible for all consequences of this step. Iran’s Foreign Ministry did not mention Argentina’s ground forces.

In April, Argentina added Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to its list of terrorist organizations. The decision was made following calls by the administration of US President Donald Trump for allies to take such a step.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Argentina’s position

Buenos Aires explained its decision regarding the IRGC by its support for the Lebanese group Hezbollah. Argentina holds it responsible for the 1994 bombing at the AMIA Jewish community center in the country’s capital. Eighty-five people were killed and hundreds more were injured.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is an elite military formation that protects the Shiite clergy in power in Iran and controls a significant part of the Iranian economy.

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