In Tehran, representatives of Iran, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan discussed regional security. According to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, participants in the four-party meeting agreed that security in West Asia should be based on the countries of the region and that outside interference should be prevented. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Talks in Tehran

According to Rezaei, the delegations discussed regional security issues, Israel’s activities in the region, as well as developments in Palestine and Lebanon. He said that the countries of the region should have begun cooperation earlier.

The Iranian official also said that the visits by the Turkish, Pakistani and Saudi delegations to Tehran had created a “new positive atmosphere.” He claimed that these visits demonstrated the lack of global impact of US threats.

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Rezaei added that the four countries consider cooperation among themselves to be a way out of the crises facing the region.

Statements regarding Israel

Rezaei said that Israel must stop attacks on Lebanon, southern Syria, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that the meeting in Tehran involving Iran, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan could become the beginning of a regional security system based on the countries of the region.

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