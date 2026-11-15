Iran says it could increase missile range to 4,000 km — Asharq Al-Awsat

Iran has stated that it could technically increase the range of its missiles, including the Khorramshahr-4, to 3,000–4,000 kilometers by reducing the weight of the warhead. Asharq Al-Awsat reported this, citing Tasnim, an agency affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to Tasnim, reducing the Khorramshahr-4 missile's warhead weight from 2,000 to 1,500 kilograms could increase its range. The agency claims that the modified missile could reach US and allied bases in Eastern, Southeastern and Central Europe.

Claims about intercontinental missiles

Tasnim also stated that Iran would develop an intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of about 10,000 kilometers which, according to the agency, could reach the US East Coast, including areas near Washington and New York. To strike the entire territory of the United States, the agency claims, a range of more than 13,000 kilometers is required.

The Iranian agency said such changes were already possible, referring to the availability of the Qased, Zuljanah and Qaem launch vehicles, the construction of underground “missile cities,” and the development of a warhead capable of withstanding re-entry into Earth's atmosphere.

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Range restriction lifted

Last week, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps representative General Hossein Mohebbi confirmed that the 2,000-kilometer limit on the range of ballistic missiles had been lifted. He did not specify the new maximum range or say whether Iran has missiles exceeding the previous limit.

Iranian state television also showed an inspection of an IRGC strategic missile facility, calling the underground complex a new “missile city.” The report said there were new weapons systems, including a surprise missile, but did not disclose its name, range or technical specifications.

The Iranian newspaper Kayhan, published under the supervision of the supreme leader's representative, stated that if the war resumed, Tehran would expand threats to US bases beyond the region, including in Germany, the United Kingdom, Albania, Greece and Cyprus.

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