Iran says it neutralized PKK-linked cell — Anadolu Agency

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had neutralized a PJAK cell along the country’s western border. According to the IRGC, members of the group were planning to enter Iranian territory and carry out terrorist attacks.

Surveillance near the border

As Anadolu Agency reports, the cell members were under intelligence surveillance near the border before clashing with IRGC forces. The corps issued its statement on the operation on Sunday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In the IRGC statement, PJAK was described as the Iranian branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party. Information about the group’s alleged plans and the course of the operation comes from the corps’ statement.

Seized ammunition

The IRGC also said that a large quantity of ammunition was seized during the operation. At the same time, the corps did not say how many people were in the cell or how many of them were killed or injured during the clash.

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