Iran says mediators paused travel after US elections — Asharq Al-Awsat

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that mediators seeking to reach a peace agreement between the United States and Iran had not undertaken any trips for several days following the US midterm elections. As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, the Iranian diplomat linked this to the reaction to the voting results, in which US President Donald Trump’s Republican Party suffered significant losses.

Pause for mediators

According to Araghchi, the parties need time to assess the election results and determine their next steps. He told Iranian state television that mediators’ travel could resume when the atmosphere becomes more favorable, and called for patience.

Qatar and Pakistan, along with other regional states, have been unsuccessfully trying for several months to facilitate a final end to the war between the United States, Israel and Iran. According to the publication, intense fighting has largely subsided, but Iran continues trying to block the Strait of Hormuz, while the US Navy maintains a counter-blockade of Iranian ports.

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Proposal on the Strait of Hormuz

In September, Iran proposed a seven-day plan to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran demanded an end to the war on all fronts, the unfreezing of Iranian assets, the lifting of oil sanctions and an end to the counter-blockade of Iran’s ports.

Later, Tehran proposed opening the strait within two days. Araghchi reiterated this proposal in a post on X, urging the White House to decide on the previously put-forward Iranian demands.

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