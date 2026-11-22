The naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that two supertankers struck naval mines near the Strait of Hormuz. According to the Iranian military, the vessels stopped after the explosions.

Statement by the Iranian military

As Anadolu Agency reports, the statement was released by the public relations department of the IRGC Navy, while Fars news agency conveyed its contents. The statement mentions two locations: north of Ghannam Island and east of the Strait of Hormuz. However, it does not specify exactly where each tanker struck a mine.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Claims regarding the vessels’ routes

The IRGC claims that the tankers were traveling along “unauthorized routes” and did not comply with navigation instructions issued by its forces. The Iranian military also said that the Strait of Hormuz is fully under its control and surveillance.

The IRGC Navy called on shipowners and captains to follow its instructions and avoid routes it has declared unauthorized.

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