Iran reports fires on two tankers in Strait of Hormuz — Der Spiegel

Iran said that two oil tankers caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after explosions. According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the vessels struck naval mines. Der Spiegel reports, citing a statement broadcast by Iranian state television on Saturday.

Iranian military’s version

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in its statement that the vessels had switched off their radar and positioning systems before the incident. It also said they had attempted to pass through the strait covertly via an unauthorized route. Iran described one of the vessels as a supertanker.

The statement named neither the vessels nor their countries of origin. There were no independent reports about the incident or the causes of the explosions. Iran had previously repeatedly reported vessels striking naval mines, while independent sources in some cases suggested that unidentified projectiles had hit them.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Risks of transit through the strait

Iran has already reported fires on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks. In particular, on November 13, according to Tehran, a liquefied gas tanker caught fire there after a naval mine explosion. News agencies distributed footage of the burning vessel. At the same time, the United States said that the strait had already been largely cleared of mines.

The Strait of Hormuz is of key importance to global oil and gas trade. Despite an increase in transport volumes, major shipping companies still fear passing through it because of the high risks. Some carriers use intermediary tankers: they pass through the strait and then transfer the cargo to other vessels. This arrangement complicates logistics and increases transportation costs.

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