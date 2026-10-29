Iranian military officials said that at least four tankers caught fire after hitting sea mines while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The Hindu reported this, citing statements by Iran’s armed forces.

IRGC statement

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that over 24 hours, three oil tankers exploded and caught fire while attempting to pass through the southern route of the strait, which Tehran considers unauthorized. According to the IRGC, the vessels switched off their radar and navigation systems and ignored warnings from its naval forces.

Later, the Iranian army reported another tanker damaged and engulfed in flames after hitting sea mines east of the strait. It said the vessel was in a restricted hazardous area and had lost the ability to move. The timing of the incidents and the flags of the tankers were not specified in the statements.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dispute over routes

The report came a day after the US Central Command said it had cleared the main transit routes in the strait of mines. IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebi called on CENTCOM to provide independent evidence of the demining. Iran considers the southern corridor near Oman’s coast unauthorized and warned shipowners and crews of responsibility for transiting this route.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations service, UKMTO, earlier on October 29 received a report of a vessel engulfed in flames in the strait, but did not name the cause of the fire or provide information about possible casualties. It was not immediately clear whether this referred to one of the vessels mentioned by the IRGC. Separately, the IRGC said that its electronic warfare unit had captured a US MQM-170 reconnaissance drone in the western part of the Strait of Hormuz.

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