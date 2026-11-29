Iran’s army said that a US drone struck a fishing boat carrying three people near the southern coast of Sirik, Iran. One person—the boat’s owner—has gone missing, Anadolu Agency reports.

Two people taken to hospital

According to a statement by the Iranian army’s public relations department, disseminated by state broadcaster IRIB, two passengers were rescued and taken to hospital. The search for the third person, the owner of the fishing boat, is ongoing.

The Iranian side provided no other details of the incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tensions in the region

Anadolu Agency noted that tensions in the Middle East persist after the start of the US and Israeli war against Iran on February 28. In response, Tehran carried out missile and drone strikes in the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for global energy supplies.

A framework agreement concluded in June to prepare a final peace deal later collapsed due to differences between the sides, including over shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

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