Iran said its army struck US drone and missile facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. On Tuesday evening, Kuwait’s military said air defense forces had repelled attacks by hostile drones, without providing further details.

CNBC reports on Tehran’s statement and the Kuwaiti army’s response. The outlet notes that this is a continuation of a series of attacks on Persian Gulf states hosting US military forces.

Attacks in Persian Gulf countries

Amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, exchanges of strikes have resumed in the region despite continued diplomatic contacts. Bahrain also came under a wave of attacks by Iranian drones. On Wednesday, the country’s authorities announced the all-clear after air defense forces intercepted several aerial targets.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Iran had previously claimed attacks on US radar systems in Bahrain. CNBC also writes that diplomatic efforts to end the US and Israeli war against Iran, now in its ninth month, appear to have reached a dead end.

Oil market reacted with a decline

Tensions in the region continue to affect energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, oil futures fell amid signs of a resumption of oil flows through this important waterway.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 1.2% and closed at $84.9 per barrel. Brent fell 0.48% to $92.7 per barrel. The International Energy Agency said global oil supply had exceeded demand for the first time since the start of the war and forecast a market surplus in the fourth quarter.

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