Iran says it struck US radar in Bahrain — Deutsche Welle

Iran said it had struck a US early-warning radar system in Bahrain. At the same time, US Central Command denied that it had been destroyed and reported intercepting two Iranian attack drones headed for Bahrain. According to Deutsche Welle, the US military recorded no casualties or damage.

Statements by the sides

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps initially said that its air force had attacked and destroyed a radar in Bahrain. Iran described this as a response to a US strike on a telecommunications tower in Iran’s Sirik district, located on the coast of the Strait of Hormuz.

Several hours later, US Central Command rejected the claim that the radar had been destroyed. The US military said it had stopped two drones that were attempting to attack Bahrain.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Situation in the Strait of Hormuz

According to Deutsche Welle, the war that began after US and Israeli strikes on February 28 is in a phase of de-escalation, although key issues remain unresolved. Tehran continues trying to control the Strait of Hormuz — an important route for transporting oil and natural gas — and to attack vessels it considers unauthorized users of the waterway.

The US Navy, which is blockading Iranian vessels, has recently escorted tankers through the strait in an area where reports emerged of ships on fire. Peace talks between the United States and Iran, mediated by Pakistan and held in April, ended without results.

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