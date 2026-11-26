Naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that a liquefied natural gas carrier caught fire and exploded after hitting a sea mine in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the Iranian side, the vessel was attempting to use a route that Tehran considers illegal.

Statement by the Iranian military

As OilPrice reports, IRGC Navy representatives said through Iranian media that the LNG carrier had switched off its positioning systems and tried to use an unauthorized route which, according to them, had been designated by the United States and Israel. The report provides no independent confirmation of this information.

The IRGC vessel traffic control center in the Strait of Hormuz said that ships which, according to Iran’s version, violate its navigation rules and choose unauthorized transit routes risk hitting sea mines. The Iranian military also called such routes illegal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous reports about tankers

The day before, the IRGC reported explosions on two oil tankers that allegedly struck mines off the southern and eastern coasts of the Strait of Hormuz. An IRGC statement distributed by Iran’s state agency IRNA referred to fires in the vessels’ engine rooms.

Earlier this week, Tehran also reported that three more tankers caught fire after colliding with mines. OilPrice notes that Iran has made similar claims about vessels that Tehran accuses of violating navigation conditions through the strait almost daily in recent weeks.

After the new reports of tanker incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices rose at the start of Asian trading on Thursday. The publication also links the movement in quotations to a report of an attack by Yemen’s Houthis on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia.

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