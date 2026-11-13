Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said that a liquefied natural gas tanker struck a sea mine and suffered an explosion in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the Iranian military, the vessel was traveling along an “unauthorized and dangerous route.”

Statement by the Iranian military

As Cyprus Mail reports, citing Iranian state media, the incident occurred on Friday. No details about the tanker itself were provided at the time of publication.

On Thursday, Iranian media also reported that four oil tankers suffered explosions in the strait, which is important for global shipping. They claimed that the vessels had ignored warnings and entered areas Tehran considers restricted for passage.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attacks on vessels

According to the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, at least 10 vessels were attacked in the first 10 days of November. In October, 37 attacks were recorded—the highest monthly number since the conflict began in late February.

The report also notes that tankers continue to come under attack in the strait, although shipping traffic there is recovering. Expectations of a de-escalation of the US and Israeli war against Iran were reflected in lower oil prices.

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