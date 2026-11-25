The naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that two oil tankers struck sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday morning. According to the Iranian side, the vessels were attempting to travel along routes that Tehran considers unauthorized.

As OilPrice reports, a statement by the IRGC Navy, circulated by Iran’s IRNA news agency, said that the tankers struck mines off the southern and eastern coasts of the Strait of Hormuz. According to the IRGC’s version, fires broke out in the engine rooms of both vessels after the explosions.

IRGC Navy statement

Iranian military officials claim that the tankers allegedly tried to secretly pass through the strait using a “false route.” The IRGC Navy also warned crews of vessels that switch off navigation and positioning systems of the risk of striking mines.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Earlier this week, Iran reported three more tankers that, according to its version, caught fire after striking sea mines. The Iranian side linked these cases to violations of instructions from the IRGC Navy traffic control center in the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil traffic through the strait

According to the publication, Iran’s reports of tanker incidents, in which Tehran accuses the vessels of failing to comply with its shipping rules, have appeared almost daily in recent weeks. Bloomberg, cited by OilPrice, recorded the largest number of attacks in October since the start of Iran’s war in late February; in November, they continued almost every day.

The volume of oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz has declined in recent days. At the same time, the report notes that it is unclear whether this is linked exclusively to more frequent attacks on tankers.

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