The naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said they intercepted a US military drone south of Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz and forced it to land intact. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing a statement by the Iranian formation.

Statement on the electronic warfare operation

According to the Iranian side, the drone was an MQM-170, intercepted on the morning of November 16 during an operation involving electronic warfare capabilities. The IRGC claims that the drone was attempting to detect and identify Iranian air defense and electronic warfare systems.

Iranian military personnel also said they took control of the aircraft’s guidance system and forced it to land without damage.

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Iran’s previous claims

The IRGC Navy called this drone the fourth aircraft of this type that, it claims, was intercepted by its electronic warfare and drone command. The formation also said that IRGC air defense forces allegedly shot down eight drones intact in the Strait of Hormuz area.

Iran claims that it had previously intercepted, destroyed, or disabled other US drones, including MQ-9, MQ-1, and Lucas strike drones. The United States has not commented on the new claim. In early November, the IRGC had already reported using electronic warfare capabilities against an MQM-170 near Qeshm, while the US military rejected an earlier Iranian claim that it had captured a drone.

Qeshm is Iran’s largest island, located near the northern approaches to the Strait of Hormuz, through which oil and gas supply routes from Persian Gulf countries to international markets pass.

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