Iran says it downed US MQ-9 over Qeshm Island — Anadolu Agency

The Iranian army said that air defense forces shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Qeshm Island in southern Iran. Anadolu Agency reported this on November 7.

Iranian army statement

According to the Iranian army's public relations department, the drone was hit and destroyed using “advanced systems” that are part of the integrated air defense network. Iran's Tasnim agency circulated the corresponding military statement.

In the army's statement, the aircraft was described as belonging to the “American enemy invader,” while the US armed forces were called a “terrorist army.” The US side did not comment on Tehran's claims.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Location of the island

Qeshm is Iran's largest island, located in Hormozgan Province near the northern approaches to the Strait of Hormuz. The strait connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.

Iran has previously reported intercepting US drones over Qeshm and adjacent waters amid military tensions with Washington. According to Anadolu Agency, these tensions intensified after the US-Israeli offensive against Iran began on February 28.

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