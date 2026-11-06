Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it neutralized two US MQM-170 reconnaissance drones over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Anadolu Agency, which cited Iran’s state news agency IRNA, the drones were disabled using electronic warfare systems.

IRGC statement

In two separate statements, the IRGC claimed that its aerospace force used advanced electronic warfare systems to neutralize the drones over the island. The Iranian military described the aircraft as US MQM-170 reconnaissance drones.

No further details about the incidents were provided in the statements. The IRGC also said that, as a result, the number of MQM-170 drones Iran has reported neutralizing had allegedly risen to six.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous claims

Iran had previously claimed to have neutralized four US MQM-170 drones in the Strait of Hormuz area. The new claims came amid continuing military tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The Anadolu Agency report notes that tensions have continued following the US and Israeli offensive against Iran, which began on February 28.

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