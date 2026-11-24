The Iranian army has claimed to have downed two US drones in the skies over the Persian Gulf region near the Strait of Hormuz. The drones in question are a Lucas and an MQ-9, which Tehran says were hit by the country’s integrated air defense system.

Statement by the Iranian army

As Anadolu Agency reports, the Iranian army’s public relations department released a statement through the semi-official Tasnim agency. It claims that the Lucas drone was destroyed west of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian air defense forces.

Another drone, an MQ-9, was allegedly hit and destroyed in the skies east of the strait. US officials had not commented on these claims at the time of publication.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tensions in the region

According to the agency, tensions in the region intensified after the United States and Israel began a war against Iran in late February. Tehran responded by attacking Israel and US military facilities in the region.

In June, Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement to halt hostilities and began negotiations. They later reached a deadlock over differences regarding guarantees of safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Since July, hostilities between the sides have periodically resumed.

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