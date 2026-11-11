Iranian parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the Strait of Hormuz will “never return” to the status it had before the US and Israeli war against Iran. In an interview with Al Jazeera, he claimed that Tehran and Oman had reached an agreement on overseeing this waterway.

According to Ghalibaf, the agreement on the strait is part of Iran’s seven-point proposal to end the eight-month conflict. He also said that rules in the Strait of Hormuz should be determined by the laws of the two coastal states and that, in his view, the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea does not apply there.

Iran’s conditions for negotiations

Ghalibaf said that Iran had sent the United States a response through a Qatari mediator containing seven conditions for peace negotiations and was now awaiting Washington’s official response. Among the demands he named are the lifting of the US-imposed naval blockade and sanctions, the unfreezing of Iranian funds, the cessation of hostilities on all fronts, and a clear declaration that the war has ended.

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He said these demands are contained in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, signed in June, and that fulfilling them is a prerequisite for negotiations with the United States. Ghalibaf added that an agreement is possible if the US adheres to what has been agreed and does not make excessive demands, while calling Tehran’s distrust of Washington the main obstacle.

Statements on mediation and Yemen

Ghalibaf also claims that US officials, during a visit to Moscow, asked Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state, to mediate direct negotiations with Tehran. He warned the US against new attacks on Iran.

Commenting on fighting in Yemen between forces of the internationally recognized government, supported by Saudi Arabia, and the Houthis, Ghalibaf said that no one should interfere in the conflict. According to him, Iran is ready to help with a settlement if both Yemen’s authorities and Saudi Arabia request it.

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