Iran’s Navy said it recovered two Iranian oil tankers that, according to Tehran, had previously been seized by the US military. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the semi-official Fars news agency.

Statement by the Navy commander

Iranian Navy Commander Shahram Irani claims that the US military stole two Iranian oil tankers. According to him, Iranian forces boarded the vessels while their crews were asleep and managed to recover the tankers.

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Accusations concerning the Strait of Hormuz

Tehran also stated that US forces allegedly charge shipowners in exchange for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian side claims that when vessels come under attack, the US does not acknowledge this and does not refund the money. US officials did not immediately comment on these statements.

Tensions in the region

According to the agency, tensions in the Middle East have persisted since the start of the US and Israeli war against Iran on February 28. A memorandum of understanding brokered by Pakistan on June 18 stalled over disagreements regarding navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Despite diplomatic efforts, military clashes have periodically resumed since July.

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