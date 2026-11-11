The Iranian army said that on the morning of November 11, an oil tanker struck a sea mine and caught fire in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian navy's statement was broadcast by state television.

Statement by the Iranian military

According to the Iranian army's navy, the vessel was a violator tanker and was in a dangerous prohibited area. The Hindu reported on the military's statement.

In recent weeks, Tehran has repeatedly reported fires on vessels in the strait, often explaining them as collisions with mines. The day before, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that three more oil tankers had caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Shipping restrictions

After the war in the Middle East began in late February, Tehran significantly restricted vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and requires the use of routes authorized by the Islamic Republic. In response, the United States imposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports and is helping tankers pass through the strait, through which about one-fifth of the world's oil is usually transported.

The U.S. military recently said that all mines had been cleared from the strait. Last month, U.S. Central Command reported that since the summer it had helped Persian Gulf countries export 1.5 billion barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

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