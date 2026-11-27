In Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its air defense system fired warning shots near a US F-16 fighter jet close to Hengam Island. According to the Iranian side, the aircraft then abruptly changed its maneuver and moved away.

Statement by the Iranian military

As Anadolu Agency reports, in a statement broadcast by state television IRIB, the IRGC claims that the F-16 fighter jet approached Iranian airspace southeast of the island. According to the corps, the aircraft was escorting vessels and providing them with air cover; Iranian military personnel described those vessels as violating maritime rules.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Navigation in the Strait of Hormuz

The IRGC said that attempts to bypass the rules for controlling and managing maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz are unacceptable. The corps also declared its readiness for a “decisive defensive” response in the event of repeated violations by US military aviation.

US officials did not immediately comment on the IRGC statement. The report notes that a memorandum of understanding signed on June 18 through Pakistani mediation has reached a deadlock due to disagreements over navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Since July, military clashes in the region have periodically resumed despite diplomatic efforts.

Read us on