Iran has called on the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency to condemn a US offer to pay up to $20 million for information about Iran’s nuclear program. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the initiative could endanger the country’s nuclear facilities and specialists, Anadolu Agency reports.

Letter to the UN and IAEA

According to the Iranian state agency IRNA, Araghchi sent letters to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the president of the UN Security Council, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. The minister sharply criticized the US announcement and called for its unequivocal condemnation.

According to Araghchi, the announcement under the US State Department’s Rewards for Justice program, also disseminated by US Central Command, offered a reward for information on Iran’s nuclear facilities, equipment, scientists, and personnel. Relocation was also offered.

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Statements about risks to specialists

Araghchi accused Washington of encouraging espionage against Iran’s nuclear program. According to him, the initiative could expose scientists and technical personnel to risks of assassination, sabotage, and other security threats.

The minister also said that seeking confidential information about facilities under IAEA safeguards raises questions about the reliability and integrity of the agency’s monitoring system. He called on Rafael Grossi to protect confidential data collected during inspections, prevent its use for intelligence purposes, and submit the matter to the IAEA Board of Governors.

In the letter, Araghchi also referred to Article IV of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which recognizes states’ right to develop and use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. He called on the UN Security Council to consider the possible consequences of the initiative for international peace and security.

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