Iran has proposed resuming peace talks in as little as two days, shortening the previously proposed seven-day timeframe. The proposal requires Washington to meet a number of Tehran's conditions before the talks begin, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Tehran's conditions

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei called the proposal the most reasonable one available. According to him, the United States must cease hostilities, lift sanctions and remove the naval blockade before negotiations begin.

Baghaei called the U.S. sanctions illegal and said Tehran also demands an end to the war on all fronts. He was responding to comments by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who described some Iranian conditions as unacceptable and absurd.

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U.S. position and trade

Before traveling to France for a meeting of G7 foreign ministers, Rubio told reporters that he had received no reports of progress in the negotiations. He noted that several countries continue to maintain contacts with Iran and put forward various ideas, but said he did not believe the sides were close to a breakthrough.

The U.S. secretary of state also said that President Donald Trump continues to prefer a diplomatic settlement, but Iran's demands remain a significant obstacle to an agreement. Rubio added that Washington would act if a threat emerged to U.S. forces or shipping in the region.

Baghaei separately commented on reports that the United States was pressuring Iraq to close most of its borders with Iran. He said this should not affect bilateral relations between Tehran and Baghdad, and called the U.S. military task force aimed at restricting Iran's land trade a diversionary maneuver.

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