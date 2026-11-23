Iran has introduced scheduled power outages for consumers due to difficulties supplying fuel to power plants. Under the initial plan, the restrictions will last up to two hours every other day, and if temperatures continue to fall, up to two hours daily.

The National reported this, citing Mohammad Allahdad, CEO of the state electricity company Tavanir. According to him, the restrictions were announced on state television, and their duration will depend on fuel availability and reductions in household energy consumption.

Damage to gas infrastructure

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that an attack on the country's gas infrastructure had worsened the energy supply situation and that difficulties should be expected in winter. According to Iranian officials, Israeli strikes on March 17 damaged four gas-processing facilities at the South Pars field.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Initially, the strikes put out of operation gas-processing capacity of approximately 230 million cubic meters per day. About 100 million cubic meters of daily capacity has already been restored, but approximately 130 million cubic meters remain unavailable. Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani warned that the gas deficit could reach 430 million cubic meters per day in winter, compared with about 300 million cubic meters in previous years.

Pressure on the energy system

Iran had previously resorted to power cuts when power plants lacked fuel. The country has repeatedly faced difficulties meeting domestic demand for gas and electricity due to rising consumption, aging infrastructure, insufficient investment, and international sanctions.

Tavanir said it would notify consumers about the restrictions through an app and a messaging platform. The company urged households and businesses to reduce gas and electricity consumption, saying the measures are intended to ensure sufficient energy supplies for the productive sectors of the economy.

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