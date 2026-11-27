Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a telephone conversation with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun that the presence of foreign military forces in the Persian Gulf region would increase tensions rather than contribute to peace. The conversation took place on November 26, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Tehran’s position

According to the Iranian Embassy in Seoul, Cho Hyun assured Araghchi that Seoul has no intention of joining any war or deploying troops to the Gulf. The Iranian minister said that the presence of foreign military forces could raise tensions and expand the scale of the conflict.

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Naval operations area

South Korea’s parliament is considering a government proposal to expand the area of operations of the Cheonghae naval unit to the outer waters of the Gulf of Oman. The stated purpose is to facilitate safe navigation for the country’s commercial vessels.

The anti-piracy Cheonghae unit has been stationed in the Gulf of Aden since 2009. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said that Cho Hyun explained that its mission is to ensure the safety of South Koreans and protect the country’s economic interests. According to government data, in 2025 South Korea imported 70% of its oil from the Middle East, with most supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

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