Iranian delegation arrives in Doha for talks — Anadolu Agency

An Iranian delegation, which includes Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, has arrived in Doha, Qatar, for talks. Anadolu Agency reports this, citing an Iranian source in the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper.

Qatar’s mediation

According to the newspaper, the delegation is in the Qatari capital to facilitate engagement with the Qatari mediator. Its visit was preceded by intensive consultations by the Qatari negotiating delegation in Tehran.

The Iranian source claims that these consultations made it possible to achieve a breakthrough in indirect talks between Tehran and Washington. According to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the Iranian negotiating group also traveled to Doha together with the Qatari delegation returning from Tehran.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The newspaper’s source stated that contacts with the American side are taking place indirectly — through a mediator rather than directly.

Possible US participation

Sources close to Qatar’s and Pakistan’s mediation efforts told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that a US delegation is expected to arrive in Doha as part of the diplomatic process. According to them, US representatives may hold direct talks with Iranian negotiators in the Qatari capital.

The newspaper notes that these developments could pave the way for the resumption of talks between Washington and Tehran after initial steps concerning Iran’s nuclear program, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and financial incentives for Tehran are agreed.

Read us on