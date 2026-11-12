Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that two tankers carrying more than four million barrels of oil caught fire after an accident in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the Guards, both vessels were travelling along a route not approved by Tehran.

Guards’ statement

The Hindu reported this on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The Iranian military described the incident as an accident and linked it to the use of an unauthorized route. According to the publication, the combined oil cargo on the vessels exceeded four million barrels.

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Shipping restrictions

After the start of the war in the Middle East in late February, Tehran significantly restricted vessel traffic through the strategic shipping channel. Iranian authorities insist that vessels use only routes approved by them.

In recent weeks, Iranian forces have repeatedly reported vessels catching fire after attempting to use routes that Tehran considers unauthorized. These reports concerned routes whose use Iran does not permit.

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