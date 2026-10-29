Iranian media reported that the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intercepted a fighter jet they described as hostile near Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Anadolu Agency, the aircraft was forced to leave the area.

Reports about the aircraft

Iranian agencies Tasnim and Mehr, citing their own sources, said that the interception was carried out by the IRGC Aerospace Force. They did not identify the aircraft's origin or model. There was no official statement regarding the incident at the time of publication.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Explosions near the strait

Separately, the Fars agency reported several explosions near the Strait of Hormuz, including in waters near Sirik and Qeshm Island. Local residents of Qeshm spoke of flashes of light and sounds in the sky, while some sources suggested that air defense may have been operating.

According to preliminary information from Fars, some of the sounds may have been linked to warning shots at vessels which, according to the agency, were operating in the Strait of Hormuz without permission. There was also no official confirmation of these reports.

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