Iranian negotiators left Doha, Qatar, after contacts with Qatari mediators regarding an end to the war with the United States. A draft proposal is circulating, and another meeting is also possible, Cyprus Mail reports, citing an official familiar with the course of the talks.

According to him, the Iranian delegation left on Sunday not because of difficulties during the negotiations. The official did not provide details about the content of the draft proposal.

Iran's seven-step plan

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that the basis of the contacts is a seven-stage plan that Tehran prepared in September. The plan provides for opening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the U.S. naval blockade of Iran.

According to Baghaei, Tehran proposes implementing this plan more quickly as part of a possible agreement. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi was in Doha to facilitate the exchange of messages with Washington through Qatari mediators.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tehran's conditions and the U.S. position

Baghaei said that, in Tehran's view, a final agreement, the opening and security of the Strait of Hormuz are possible only after the end of the U.S. naval blockade and consideration of Iran's demands.

U.S. President Donald Trump rejected Iran's initial proposal. He also said that the United States would not launch new strikes on Iran until the U.S. midterm elections, called the negotiations productive, but did not rule out further military action.

The new round of diplomatic contacts is taking place amid concerns about possible escalation after the U.S. midterm elections. Baghaei said that Tehran does not expect the elections to result in the emergence of a “new United States.”

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