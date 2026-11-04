In Tehran, Iranian officials welcomed the results of the US midterm elections, in which the Democratic Party gained control of both chambers of Congress. According to CBC World, the Democrats’ victory was aided by Americans’ concern over the consequences of the war, including rising prices for fuel and other goods.

Iranian parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Americans had rejected the war out of considerations of conscience or the cost of living. He also threatened the United States with consequences if the American authorities, in his words, ignored the will of voters.

Negotiations and the situation in the strait

The region is waiting to see whether the election results will affect the course of the war, which has lasted for more than eight months. At the same time, negotiations are continuing to prevent the resumption of full-scale hostilities. Other US allies in the region are urging Washington not to resume a large-scale military operation against Iran.

On the eve of the US elections, as CBC World reports, the United States struck Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz area, which the outlet describes as likely limited. Iranian state media reported explosions on the islands of Qeshm and Hengam, as well as near the port city of Bandar Abbas. Iranian authorities did not specify which facilities were hit or the extent of the damage.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Iran has significantly restricted shipping through the strait since the beginning of the conflict, while the United States supports a naval blockade of Iranian ports. Before the war, about one-fifth of global oil supplies passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Statements in Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said that hoping for a change in the US attitude toward the Islamic Republic because of domestic political changes in America is a “serious mistake.” His letter was published on social media.

On November 4, Tehran also marked the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US Embassy. Participants in the rally burned US and Israeli flags. Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei said that US President Donald Trump had failed “both in war and in politics.”

According to two regional officials and another informed person, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a telephone conversation with Trump, advocated for a new wave of strikes against Iran after the US elections. At the same time, mediators are working on a framework under which Iran would stop attacks in the strait in exchange for the lifting of the US blockade.

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