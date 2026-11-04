In Iran, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, said that Tehran would strike any base in Europe that the United States uses to attack Iran. As Euronews reports, he mentioned Italy and Germany.

According to Ardestani, Iran will also regard the tangible and intangible assets of countries that, in Tehran's view, assist the United States as targets. He said that European countries had already been involved in the previous phase of the confrontation with Iran by allowing their bases to be used.

Statements by MPs and the IRGC

Another member of the parliamentary committee, Fada Hossein Maleki, said that Iran had prepared a new approach and scenario in case the conflict resumes. In his opinion, this could come as a surprise to the United States and European countries.

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On the same day, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a statement promising an immediate and effective response to threats without geographical restrictions. The statement mentioned orders attributed to Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei to update the list of potential targets and place the enemy's tangible and intangible assets on alert.

Banner near the German embassy

Before commemorative marches marking the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran, government supporters placed a banner near the German embassy featuring a statement by Iranian National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei that Europe would pay for supporting Israel. Fars news agency, affiliated with the IRGC, reported that members of the Basij student organization at Tehran University were responsible for placing the banner.

Fars also said that Iran had warned Germany that its military assets in the region would be considered legitimate defensive targets if Berlin entered an open military conflict with Iran. Euronews noted that it was unable to independently verify this claim and had also received no response from the German embassy in Tehran or Germany's Foreign Ministry regarding the banner at the time of publication.

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