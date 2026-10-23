Ayatollah Abdul Majeed Hakim Ilahi, a representative of Iran’s supreme leader and a diplomat, said that the United States has still not apologized for the strike on a primary school in the Iranian city of Minab on February 28. According to him, 168 people, mostly children, were killed in the attack, and some of the bodies have still not been found.

Statement by the Iranian representative

During the NDTV World Summit, Ilahi said that the parents of the deceased children have no graves they can visit. According to him, the start of the new school year was especially painful for the families: parents bought their children notebooks and books, but they will not return to school.

As NDTV World reports, at least one US missile struck the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab at the beginning of the US and Israeli war against Iran. The outlet notes that the final course of events has not been established. Iranian state media also reported 168 deaths, most of them children.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into the strikes

According to NDTV World, the administration of President Donald Trump did not directly accept responsibility for the strike on the school and did not release the findings of a Pentagon investigation. A UN-backed group linked its claims to two strikes on February 28: a Tomahawk strike on the school and Precision Strike Missiles which, according to its data, dispersed tungsten elements over a sports complex and a residential area in the city of Lamerd in southern Iran.

According to this group, 22 civilian men and women were killed in Lamerd. US Central Command denied responsibility for the strike in Lamerd.

Read us on