Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had shot down a US MQ-1 drone that was over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Anadolu Agency reported this on November 14.

IRGC statement

According to the IRGC, air defense forces detected the drone over the island and then shot it down using a recently developed air defense system. The statement did not specify any other circumstances of the incident.

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Negotiations over the strait

The agency also reported that the United States and Israel began a war against Iran on February 28, and Tehran responded by attacking Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries. According to Anadolu Agency, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 and began negotiations. They later reached a deadlock over differences regarding guarantees of safe and free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

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