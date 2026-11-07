Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi received the Freedom Prize in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. According to police, about 18,000 people gathered for a rally in his support, Deutsche Welle reports. The outlet notes that the thousands of participants were predominantly people of Iranian origin.

Ceremony at St. Paul's Church

The award ceremony took place at the historic St. Paul's Church, where Germany's first elected parliament, the Frankfurt National Assembly, met in 1848–1849. The prize was presented to Pahlavi by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, which is affiliated with Germany's Free Democratic Party.

Reza Pahlavi is the son of Iran's last shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who fled into exile after being overthrown during the 1979 revolution. In his speech, Pahlavi said that Iran is not waiting to be taught democracy, but lacks the opportunity to practice it. He also said that he accepts the award temporarily — until a democratically elected government comes to power in Iran.

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Criticism and boycott

During the speech, some of those present chanted slogans in support of the shah and Iran. Pahlavi had previously stated that he was ready to lead a transitional government in the event of democratic changes in the country, but did not intend to restore his dynasty's monarchy. According to him, this issue should be decided by a future referendum.

At the same time, some representatives of the Iranian opposition criticized the awarding of the prize. According to Sahar Sanai, spokesperson for the Society of German-Iranians in Hesse, about 200 prisoners in Iran signed a protest letter calling Pahlavi a symbol of the past dictatorship. Frankfurt branches of the Social Democratic Party and the Greens boycotted the event, stating that he cannot be considered a legitimate representative of the Iranian people.

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